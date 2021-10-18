CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies has prompted a warning for businesses around the Magnificent Mile.
Two store were robbed by teenagers.READ MORE: Jubilant And Inspired Fans, Booming Businesses Near Wintrust Arena As Chicago Sky Win WNBA Championship
Chicago police said both of these thefts happened last week, during the afternoon hours.
The teens would run in, grab purses off the display tables and run out to a waiting getaway car.READ MORE: CBS 2's Ryan Baker Celebrates Chicago Sky Win With His Family At Wintrust Arena
Police said a dark-colored Jeep, and a black Lexus were used in the escape.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warm, Sunny Fall Day