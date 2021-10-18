CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was critically injured Sunday night, when a stray bullet hit her while she was inside her home in north suburban Zion.
Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue.
When they arrived, they found evidence that several gunshots had been fired near the street, and found a 23-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home.
The woman was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000. Anonymous tips also can be provided to Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or on their website.