CHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm and sunny fall day is ahead.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s with warm breezes in the afternoon.
What 2 Watch: Warm breezes boost temps back into the low 70s.
Shower chances late tomorrow before another sharp cool down.
Clouds return Wednesday as scattered showers arrive later in the day.
Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.