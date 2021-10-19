DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm and sunny fall day is ahead.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s with warm breezes in the afternoon.

Clouds return Wednesday as scattered showers arrive later in the day.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

