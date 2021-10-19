CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA train service was snagged downtown and on the Near South and Southwest sides Tuesday night after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Roosevelt Orange and Green Line station and died.
Police said at 9:10 p.m., the unidentified man jumped in front of an approaching northbound Orange Line train from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by the train, and his death is believed to be a suicide.READ MORE: CPD Says 21 Officers Not Being Paid After Defying City's COVID Vaccine Mandate; Illinois FOP Castigates Mayor Lightfoot After Reports That She's Trying To Find Replacement Officers
The Chicago Transit Authority reported Green Line service was halted between the Loop and 35th Street, and Orange Line service between the Loop and Halsted.READ MORE: 'You Will Die:' Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln Park
All Loop ‘L’ trains were also standing at Roosevelt.MORE NEWS: 2-Year-Old Chicago Lawn Girl Suffered Burns, Bruises Before She Died, Police Say
CHECK: CTA Updates