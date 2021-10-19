CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old man was shot in both legs while driving in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said the man drove a few blocks after being shot and then crashed into another car. Officer found the man after the crash in the 8600 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 3 a.m.
Several bullet casings were found in the street.
The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.