CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of bottles of wine were left shattered Tuesday afternoon on the floor of a West Ridge convenience store after a car plowed into the building.
The driver smashed through the door, and continued about 25 feet inside.READ MORE: CPD: 21 Officers Not Being Paid After Defying City's COVID Vaccine Mandate
Police said the 63-year-old driver was pulling into a parking lot at the New York Pantry convenience store at 3150 W. Touhy Ave. – formerly a White Hen Pantry – and accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake.READ MORE: 'You Will Die:' Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, Kidnapping Woman In Lincoln Park
No one was injured.MORE NEWS: Garfield Park Little League Coaches Say State Bureaucracy Is Standing In The Way Of Renovating Their Field, And Kids Are Losing Out
The driver received a traffic ticket.