CHICAGO (CBS) — Bad timing can throw off any given play on the football field, which in turn can ruin any given game.

Jaylon Johnson was on time for practice Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Bears corner posted on Instagram that he was fined for what he saw was being one minute late.

Head Coach Matt Nagy was asked about Johnson putting that on social media.

“That’s news to me. I’ll be able to talk to him and see what that’s all about,” Nagy said. “Jaylon’s been doing great. For what it is, I’ll be able to discuss it with him.

Meanwhile, one of the many things Bears quarterback Justin Fields is learning at the NFL level, is how to deal with the frustration of losing and basically not scoring at will like he did in college.

“It’s a whole different ballgame now. We’re not in the Big Ten where OSU is more talented. It’s the NFL now. That’s one big difference I’m starting to find out,” Fields said. “You have to put drives together rather than just have a good play here, a good play there. If you have a bad play in college, it’s easy to get the yardage back. In the NFL, it’s not as easy.”

Fields said it sucks to not win, but the main focus is growing and getting better. He is hopeful that pays off in the end with some more victories.

The Bears will take on the Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS 2.