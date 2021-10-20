CHICAGO (CBS)– A 5-year-old boy was reunited with his mother after being found walking around the Belmont CTA station just before 3 a.m.
A CTA employee spotted the little boy at the Red Line station all by himself, in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue.READ MORE: Brian Hall, 25, Charged After Shots Fired At Chicago Police Officer In West Garfield Park
Paramedics took the boy to Illinois Masonic Hospital to be checked out.
His mom had called 9-1-1 to report her son missing. He was supposed to be with a babysitter.READ MORE: 3 Dead, 2 In Critical Condition After Shooting In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Police took her to the hospital and reunited her with her son.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Showers Wednesday Afternoon, Night