CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged after prosecutors said he fired shots at a Chicago police officer in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Brian Hall, 25, is facing felony charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is expected in bond court on Wednesday.
On Oct. 17 at 9:35 p.m., officers in an unmarked car were trying to stop a man in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street as he stood with two other men – after they noticed a bulge protruding from his jacket.
The suspect, identified as Hall, then ran off and fired a shot at officers from a gangway, police said. The officers were not struck and they did not return fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The weapon was recovered.