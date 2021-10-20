CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning downtown business owners of a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores in recent weeks.
Police said there have been at least six such robberies in the Loop since Oct. 9.READ MORE: Attorney: Some Of Brian Laundrie’s Belongings Found In Florida Park
In each case, the robbers enter convenience stores, armed with handguns, and demand the clerks open the cash registers. The robbers then remove money from the register and steal merchandise on display before fleeing the scene.READ MORE: City Hall, Police Union Return To Court As Fight Over Vaccine Mandate Drags On
The robberies have included three in less than 30 minutes on Monday, Oct. 18:
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 9;
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 300 block of West Adams Street at 2:58 a.m. on Oct. 9;
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 500 block of South State Street at 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 18
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street at 8:29 a.m. on Oct. 18
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive at 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 18
- A 7-Eleven was robbed in the 300 block of South State Street at 8:54 a.m. on Oct. 18.
Police said a group of three or four men have been involved in the robberies, but they have only vague descriptions of the suspects.MORE NEWS: Ex-NorthShore Gynecologist Fabio Ortega Pleads Guilty To Sexually Abusing Patients
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.