CHICAGO (CBS)– Common and Chance the Rapper are urging Illinois legislators to pass a law restoring a parole system.
Currently, Illinois doesn't allow parole for inmates who were sentenced after 1978, regardless of how young they were when they committed a crime.
Common and Chance the Rapper say criminal justice reform is leaving behind thousands of people.
The rappers spoke outside the Cook County Jail this morning, as families of prison inmates boarded a bus to Springfield.
Legislators will vote on the bill in the next two weeks. It will make people eligible for parole consideration, after they have served 20 years in prison.