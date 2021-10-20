Blackhawks Outshoot Islanders In First Period, But End Up Losing Home OpenerIlya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

For Chicago Sky Superstar Candace Parker, Downtown Victory Rally Was A Dream Decades In The Making“I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parades and the Chicago Bulls rally on television, and just like dreaming of being in that moment; like, dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown," Parker said.

Bashful Chance The Rapper Mum On Where He'll Get His Chicago Sky Championship Tattoo“Where’s it going on my body? That’s such a personal question,” he said with a wry grin. “Just know it’s going to happen, and look forward to a few more chips from these girls.”

City Celebrating Chicago Sky WNBA Championship In Millennium Park TuesdayChicago will celebrate the Sky's WNBA Championship win Tuesday with a parade from Wintrust Arena to downtown, and a rally in Millennium Park.

Chicago Cubs Hire Carter Hawkins As New General ManagerThe Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as the new general manager.

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Teammates Celebrate WNBA Title With A Drive-Through Run At Portillo'sWhere does a hometown girl go after winning the WNBA Championship?