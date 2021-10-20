CHICAGO (CBS) — A Dolton police officer was involved in an incident in which shots were fired on the Bishop Ford Freeway Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened on the expressway near 130th Street on Chicago's Far South Side.
Illinois State Police said at 6:38 p.m., they were called for shots fired from a wanted vehicle actively being pursued by Dolton police – and also to investigate a shooting in which an officer was involved.
State police were not involved in the pursuit.
Further information was not immediately available.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.