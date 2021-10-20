CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a job interview of sorts as former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the next ambassador to Japan Wednesday.
President Biden nominated Emanuel for the position – citing his record of public service.
In an advance copy of his prepared remarks – Emanuel said his work for presidents Clinton and Obama along with his tenure as mayor will help him be effective as ambassador.
He also noted that American interests are at a critical juncture in Asia.
No senator is opposing his nomination, but some in the Democratic Party say the pick isn’t consistent with the president’s promise to make racial justice a priority.
Emanuel's hearing comes on the 7th anniversary of the police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
The teen was shot 16 times by officer Jason Van Dyke, but the video of the incident wasn’t publicly released for more than a year.