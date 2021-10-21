CHICAGO (CBS) — In Logan Square, two people were shot to death, just blocks apart, early Thursday morning.

Authorities said those shootings are connected to a shootout with police in Kenosha County where a suspect was taken into custody. He was apparently driving a vehicle from a victim who was fatally carjacked in Logan Square.

Reports of gunfire started at a bus stop on Fullerton and Pulaski. Officers covered the area with police tape just after 1:00 Thursday morning.

Police said a man wearing all black walked up to a 25-year-old man standing at the bus stop and shot him in the chest after a brief argument. The overnight clerk at a Shell gas station across the street saw the gunman get away.

“I hear the noise, the gun shot,” said clerk Annat Ram. “And I saw the guy covered his face.”

He said that’s when the shooter ran westbound on Fullerton. The clerk said he was stopping drivers looking for a ride.

“He asked three, four cars, but no one give him a ride,” Ram said.

Police said the suspect got about a block down to Keystone Avenue. That’s when he stopped 41-year-old Miguel Padilla in his car. After a struggle, the gunman shot and killed Padilla and took off in his car.

Neighbors in the area said Padilla was leaving The Levee Bar on the corner when he was carjacked. As officers were searching for clues, a couple driving this white SUV pulled over asking for help. They were the victims of an unrelated shooting.

There were at least five to six bullets holes piercing their trunk. They were driving on the Kennedy near Fullerton and Milwaukee when someone began shooting at their car.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, authorities suspect the gunman in these murders was shot by Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy Thursday in Bristol. Police are focusing on a Wisconsin gas station matching the description with a vehicle that was carjacked in Chicago.