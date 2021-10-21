CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will visit south suburban Dixmoor on Thursday to assess the water woes plaguing the town.
Thousands of residents in Dixmoor have been experiencing low water pressure issues since Saturday, having a trickle of water to none at all.
Dixmoor officials said the village has started using fire hydrants in neighboring Harvey to fill up the Dixmoor reservoir, in order to provide some temporary relief while the search continues for a faulty valve they believe is causing the low water pressure.
Village officials have inspected the pipes, and say the problem is clearly coming from Harvey, which supplies their water.
Dixmoor schools and businesses remain closed.
The village is offering bottled water for residents at village hall.