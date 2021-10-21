CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed after an argument near a bus stop in Logan Square overnight. The shooter then killed another man.
Police said a 25-year-old man was sitting at a bus stop, in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 1:08 a.m., when he was approached by a man who fired a shot after an argument.
The 25-year-old was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The offender then fled on foot to the 4300 block of North Keystone where stole a 41-year-old man's vehicle During the carjacking, the suspect shot the victim in the chest.
The 41-year-old ,am was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The offender fled in the victim's vehicle.
No arrests have been made.