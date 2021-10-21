CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois wants to be the go-to state for electric vehicle manufacturing.
On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new community college skills training program to make sure workers are ready to fill those jobs.READ MORE: Public Viewing Timuel Black On Thursday, Funeral For Civil Rights Icon On Friday
Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois now features an electric vehicle energy storage training program. The students will receive state of the art training that can easily translate to jobs in the real world with electric auto maker Rivian and Lion Electric.
“As governor I’m committed to building on Illinois’ long history of producing a high quality skilled work force so we can maintain our manufacturing prowess for generations to come,” Pritzker said.READ MORE: Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service
“We, in the next five years, will train more than 360 individuals who will complete their training and be able to step into the workforce,” added the President of Heartland Community College Keith Cornille.
“The knowledge they’re building in this sector is very impressive and will lead to increased opportunities for years to come,” said Zach Dietmeier of Rivan.
The new program is funded in part by the state’s $15 million manufacturing training academies.
MORE NEWS: Preckwinkle To Visit Dixmoor Amid Ongoing Water Woes
Illinois is well on our way to becoming the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle.
So I was glad to join @Rivian and @Heartland_CC for a first look at the new Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) training program at @Heartland_CC. pic.twitter.com/bIhJXPvNK9
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 21, 2021