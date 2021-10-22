CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.
All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.
No one was in custody Friday night.
Area Two detectives were investigating.