DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chatham, Chicago News, Crime, Mass Shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Surveilence Video Shows Moments Leading To The Arrest Of Allan M. Brown, Suspect In Kenosha Police Shooting

All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

READ MORE: Bulls Win Home Opener Against The Pelicans

A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.

No one was in custody Friday night.

MORE NEWS: Cancer Survivor Uses Photography To Highlight Her Journey; ‘It’s Given My Cancer A Different Aspect’

Area Two detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff