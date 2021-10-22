DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)– After a relatively warm week, Friday morning’s weather is a shock to the system.

Temperatures start in the 40s with some frost possible. Friday’s high is only 54 degrees with lake effect rain showers or sprinkles possible across Northwest Indiana.

After a cold and frosty start Saturday morning, temps rebound into the 50s underneath a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy day, especially south of the city where a few inches of rain is possible through Monday.

