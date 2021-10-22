CHICAGO (CBS)– After a relatively warm week, Friday morning’s weather is a shock to the system.
Temperatures start in the 40s with some frost possible. Friday’s high is only 54 degrees with lake effect rain showers or sprinkles possible across Northwest Indiana.
Feeling a sharp change in temps this morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SM4ZAc2w9G
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 22, 2021
After a cold and frosty start Saturday morning, temps rebound into the 50s underneath a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy day, especially south of the city where a few inches of rain is possible through Monday.