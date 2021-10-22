CHICAGO (CBS)– Some new artwork in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It’s a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Two murals are being installed Friday that will highlight a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves and our communities.
Each mural will feature a QR code and a URL, directing viewers to Facebook's COVID Information Center.
One mural is set for 63rd and Halsted Avenue and the other will be located at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue.
One mural is set for 63rd and Halsted Avenue and the other will be located at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue.
A spokesperson for "Amplifier Art," the group behind the murals explained that it's so important to create it on the city's South Side. A spokesperson said the community is "vulnerable and there is a lot of distrust from government and health officials."
The group is a non-profit design lab that builds are and media experiments nationwide to “amplify” messages about issues that are important to communities.