CHICAGO (CBS) — Dixmoor and Cook County officials said Saturday it’s still unclear when they’ll be able to fix the problem causing insufficient water pressure for the village for more than a week, but insisted “there is light at the end of the tunnel,” and that crews are making progress.

“We haven’t still received enough pressure that we need to run the system,” Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said Saturday afternoon. “Right now we have 17 pounds of pressure. We will need to get up to 35 pounds of pressure.”

That means a boil order will remain in effect indefinitely, until the main line feeding water to the village can be fixed.

Roberts said crews on Friday identified a faulty “gate valve” as the likely cause of low water pressure in Dixmoor since last Saturday. He said a water main break in Harvey, which supplies water to Dixmoor, caused a valve in the main feeder line to shut down. The valve, which is more than 100 years old, apparently broke when it was turned back on.

Crews have dug up that pipe and were working Saturday to cut it open so they can insert a camera to locate the exact source of the problem.

Bill Barnes, executive director of Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security, which is helping Dixmoor officials with repair efforts, said it’s not yet certain that crews have determined the entire problem inside the main line from Harvey to Dixmoor, but insisted, “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Officials in Dixmoor and Harvey have teamed up with officials from Chicago and Blue Island to reroute water from Blue Island to refill the reservoir in Harvey, and temporarily bring water pressure in Dixmoor back to normal levels until repairs can be made to the feeder line.

Officials in Harvey continue to blame the problem on a water main break in Dixmoor, even providing a video of what they say is 500 gallons of water leaking per minute.

Roberts and Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims said, while water pressure has been a significant problem for the village of Dixmoor for the past week, problems with their water pipes date back at least 15-20 years throughout the south suburbs, because so many of the pipes are more than 100 years old, and are corroding.

“This isn’t just a Dixmoor problem. This is a problem throughout the south suburban communities. Robbins has a problem, Ford Heights has a problem,” Sims said. “They wonder why the water bills in these communities are so high. The reason why the water bills are so high is because the water’s seeping in the ground.”

Roberts said it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where underground pipes are leaking.

“You can never just find a leak. You have to wait for a leak to show itself. How it show itself? It blows up through the ground. Other than that, you don’t know what’s leaking,” he said.

Sims estimated it would take all of the $1 billion in funding Cook County received from the federal American Rescue Plan to fix all of the aging and leaking water pipes in the south suburbs.

“So Cook County can’t do it alone, and we can’t take our whole $1 billion and put it towards the pipes. So we’re going to need money from the state, we’re going to need money from the federal government, and we’re going to need money from MWRD [Metropolitan Water Reclamation District],” she said. “It’s going to take all of us together, working to figure out how we help the communities through Cook County, not just Dixmoor.”

Meantime, residents can still use three nearby forest preserve campgrounds for showering while this temporary fix is in place: Camp Sullivan, Camp Shabbona Woods, and Camp Bullfrog Lake.

The village of Dixmoor also is still providing bottled water for residents at the village hall.