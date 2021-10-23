By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 91-year-old cab driver was shot in a Roseland carjacking early Saturday, police said.
The man was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. when a Black man approached his car and forced him out at gunpoint, authorities said. The victim complied and the offender shot the victim in the right hand and the right leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.