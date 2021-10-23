CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was injured Saturday evening when Metra train hit an unmarked CPD squad car at a crossing in west suburban Melrose Park.
Police and Metra officials said an outbound Milwaukee District West Line train hit the officer’s unmarked car in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue around 5:10 p.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Metra said eyewitnesses told them the lights and gates at the crossing were functioning at the time of the collision, but the incident remains under investigation.