CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives are searching for two men who robbed a gas station in Grayslake Saturday morning.
Authorities said around 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to the gas station after receiving a 911 call at a gas station in the 33100 block of North Route 45.
Initial reports say two African American men wearing all black entered the gas station, one of the men was armed with a firearm.
The man with the firearm pointed it at both the store clerk and a customer. The two stole the cash register, with money inside, and fled on foot northbound from the gas station.
Sheriff's deputies recovered evidence near the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 847-549-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222 or at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com