CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lake View areas.
Police said in each incident, the victim is confronted by 1-2 offenders who arranged on social media platforms to sell cell phones or computer equipment. Once at the location, the offenders would take the victim's property and flee on foot.
Three of the robberies happened in the same location:
- 1600 block of North Orchard St., Saturday October 16, 2021 in the afternoon hours.
- 1600 block of North Orchard St., Wednesday October 20, 2021 in the afternoon hours.
- 1600 block of North Orchard St., Thursday October 21, 2021 in the evening hours
The latest incident occurred Saturday on the 3100 block of North Sheridan Road when a man, 37, was robbed of his PlayStation 5. The victim agreed to meet up with an unknown individual from Facebook, who, once they met up, was accompanied by three other unknown individuals in a vehicle. One of the offenders got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun and took the victims property. The offenders then fled in the vehicle.
Police are advising people to be aware of their surroundings and never pursue a fleeing assailant, instead provide the information to the police.
Police did not confirm if these incidents are related.