By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after he was shot in West Garfield Park early Sunday, police said.
Police responded to calls of a person shot in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street at about 3:16 a.m. and found the victim, a 29-year-old man, on the ground. He was shot twice in the chest and unable to communicate with officers due to the severity of his injuries, authorities said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.