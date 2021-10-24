DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police said around 4:32 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was driving in the 6400 block of North Sacramento when an unknown individual from another vehicle pointed a laser at him.

When the victim got out to approach the offending vehicle, the offender fired shots, shooting the victim in the leg. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

