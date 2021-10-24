CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded in a vehicle in the East Garfield Park community Sunday afternoon.
At 12:55 p.m., the man and woman – ages unknown – were shot in the 100 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.
The man was shot in the leg, the woman in the arm.
Their car eventually crashed near the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, just under a mile to the north of the shooting scene..
Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.