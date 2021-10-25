CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nagy will not be at Halas Hall on Monday, and will be conducting meetings with coaches and players via Zoom.
He will need to have at least two negative COVID tests in a 24-hour period before he can return to Halas Hall.
Nagy said he has been vaccinated, and does not have any symptoms.
A handful of Bears players also recently were placed on the Bears’ reserve/COVID list, including linebackers Robert Quinn and Caleb Johnson, and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.