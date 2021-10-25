DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Monday, the Chicago Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots across the city.

All eligible Chicagoans can get the booster dose for free.

Eligible groups include those age 65 or older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who live in a long-term care facility and people who work or live in high-risk settings.

No insurance or ID are required.

To find a vaccine location near you, just head to chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.

 

