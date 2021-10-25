CHICAGO (CBS)– Another very rainy and windy day is ahead.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon, a wind advisory remains in effect through 3:00 p.m. with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Lakeshore flooding is likely through Monday evening. Winds back off as rain chances come to an end after dark.
Showers should wrap up in the early afternoon, but temperatures stay chilly.
Tuesday offers up sunshine and chilly temps in the 50s. Dry weather for two days before the next storm arrives. Wet weather expected Thursday and Friday before clearing out for Halloween weekend.

Highs are in the 50s, but may feel more like 40s.
A windy day as gusts exceed 40 MPH out of the northeast. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through the early afternoon.
High winds are causing 10 to 14 foot waves and with flooding along the Illinois lakeshore. Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect.
Conditions are expected to improve late in the day.
Dry weather continues through at least Wednesday.
Sloppy start to the school and work week in #Chicago. Winds back off tonight and sunshine returns tomorrow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/YYHG1DqYhr
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) October 25, 2021