CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst, Highland Park, Wheaton, Park Ridge, and Glen Ellyn were ranked among the best 100 small cities to live in America, according to a new study.
The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, local economy, health care and other issues in more than 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools.READ MORE: Dozens Of CPD Officers, Other City Workers Rally Against Vaccine Mandate As Alderman Introduces Proposal To Repeal It
Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered.
Elmhurst was the top ranked small city in Illinois, ranked at #45, followed by Highland Park at #50, Wheaton at #59, Park Ridge at #61, and Glen Ellyn at #64.READ MORE: Another Victim Of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Identified: Francis Wayne Alexander, Of North Carolina
Neighboring Indiana had two small cities ranked among the top 10, both of them suburbs of Indianapolis: Carmel at #2 and Zionsville at #6. Four other suburbs of Indianapolis were ranked in the top 100 small cities, including Westfield at #11, Fishers at #27, Brownsburg at #58, and Noblesville at #72.
The #1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle.MORE NEWS: COVID Booster Shots Now Available In Chicago
Click here to see the full rankings.