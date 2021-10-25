CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a string of carjackings, in which someone called to have food delivered to the same South Austin neighborhood address three times this month, and then robbed the delivery driver and stole their car.
Three times since Oct. 8, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked.
The carjackings happened:
- On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m.
- On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m.
- On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m.
The carjacker is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, and 140 pounds, wearing a North Face jacket, black hoodie, dark jeans, and white gym shoes. Police said he occasionally wears a mask.
What you can do if you are robbed, according to Chicago Police:
- Do not touch anything until police arrive.
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
- Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.
- Please share any information you may have with on-scene police officers or with detectives at (312) 746-8253.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Be alert for a second burglary attempt
- Never pursue a fleeing offender, provide the information to the police
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc…)