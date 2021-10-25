Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob CefoliaA body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.

Five Illinois Towns Ranked Among Best 100 Small Cities In AmericaElmhurst, Highland Park, Wheaton, Park Ridge, and Glen Ellyn were ranked among the best 100 small cities to live in America, according to a new study.

Chicago Ranked 87th Best Place To Retire In The U.S.“Chicago residents exude Midwestern friendliness, offering ‘hellos’ and ‘good mornings’ to passers-by – as long as the weather's warm. Most people stay polite through the holiday season, but after that, all bets are off," according to an analysis by U.S. News and World Report.

Chicago Police Warn Of Trio Of Carjackings In South Austin, After Food Delivery Ordered At Same Address In South AustinChicago police are warning about a string of carjackings, in which someone called to have food delivered to the same South Austin neighborhood address three times this month, and then robbed the delivery driver and stole their car.