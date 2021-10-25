OTTAWA, Ill. (CBS) — The LaSalle County Coroner’s office announced Monday that Illinois State University student Jelani Day’s death was a drowning.
Day's body was discovered in the Illinois River in September, more than a week after he went missing.
“Unfortunately, there is no specific positive test at autopsy for drowning. Drowning is considered a diagnosis of exclusion with supporting investigation circumstances where a person is found deceased in a body of water,” the Coroner’s office said.
"Unfortunately, there is no specific positive test at autopsy for drowning. Drowning is considered a diagnosis of exclusion with supporting investigation circumstances where a person is found deceased in a body of water," the Coroner's office said.

The Coroner's office said the examination of Day's body was "suboptimal" given the decomposition his body had undergone, but there was no evidence of any kind of injury he had suffered before his death – and it was not clear how he ended up in the river.
Last month, Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said officials didn’t do enough to help find her son.
“To them, Jelani didn’t mean anything. There’s no effort, there’s no push, there’s no nothing that was being done about my son,” she told CNN. “I did all that legwork. Me and my kids, me and everybody that never knew Jelani, my family, friends, strangers, did all the legwork. My son didn’t get any type of help, and I’m pissed, because he didn’t deserve this.”
Day's mother pointed out the racial disparity in her son's case, noting Jelani's disappearance received nowhere near the attention of Gabby Petito, a White woman who disappeared while touring national parks with her fiancé, and was later found dead near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Bloomington Police said Jelani’s case did receive significant attention, and generated tips that helped investigators locate his body.