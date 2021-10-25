'The Pressure Is There': Blackhawks Look To Start Winning After Continued Losing Streak"The sooner we can turn it around, the better."

The Story Behind Showtime's New Russell Westbrook Documentary: 'This Is Russell Claiming His Own Narrative'Filmmakers Erik LeDrew and Meg Cirillo reveal there are discrepancies between the “Beastbrook” you see in explosive interviews, and the family man at home, working to give back to his Los Angeles community.

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive For COVID-19Nagy will not be at Halas Hall on Monday, and will be conducting meetings with coaches and players via Zoom.

Blackhawks Remain Winless With Loss To Red WingsLucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Justin Fields Falls To 2-3 As Starter As Bears Get Clobbered By BuccaneersThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears on Sunday for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

Bulls Beat Pistons 97-82 For Chicago's First 3-0 Start Since 2016DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 97-82 on Saturday night.