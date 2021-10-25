DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) — A body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.
Cefolia had been missing for more than a year.
The DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said Sunday that a forensic odonatologist examined dental records and positively identified the body as Cefolia’s. The body was found on Friday.
DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said there were no signs of foul play, and an investigation continues.
Cefolia was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines. United said Cefolia had last been seen Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and a search of the forest preserve commenced right afterward.
On Friday, contractors at Waterfall Glen found human remains just south of the youth group campground at the forest preserve. Up to that point Cefolia had never been found despite an extensive search of the 2,503-acre forest preserve that involved multiple police agencies, volunteers, and bloodhounds going back 14 months, police said.
Cefolia’s body was found hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree, and his wallet, driver’s license, and backpack were also found nearby, police said. The clothes he was wearing also matched what he had on the day he was reported missing, police said.
Cefolia's body was found in an area that had already been searched numerous times. It has a dense tree canopy, thick briars, and dense vegetation, and was not near where Cefolia's car was found parked when he was first reported missing, police said.
United Airlines released the following statement Sunday:
“We were sad to hear the news about our former colleague Jake and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. And we remain grateful for the support and prayers that so many of our employees – including Jake’s co-workers – have shared with one another and on his behalf over the past year.”