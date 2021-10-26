DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Azul De La Garza, shooting, West Elsdon

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released new video of the suspects wanted in the death of 18-year-old Azul De la Garza last month.

Azul, who was non-binary, was sitting in a parked car near 54th and Avers in West Elsdon when they were shot multiple times in the torso by a man. The suspect ran off.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Officers Refusing To Report Vaccine Status Expected To Protest Outside Police Headquarters Tuesday

Azul was a recent graduate of Solorio Academy High School and was on the wrestling team.

READ MORE: Mobile City Hall Bringing City Services To Little Village Tuesday

Police said the offenders could be as young as 16-year-old.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot While Sitting Inside Auburn Gresham Home

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff