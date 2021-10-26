CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released new video of the suspects wanted in the death of 18-year-old Azul De la Garza last month.
Azul, who was non-binary, was sitting in a parked car near 54th and Avers in West Elsdon when they were shot multiple times in the torso by a man. The suspect ran off.
Azul was a recent graduate of Solorio Academy High School and was on the wrestling team.
Police said the offenders could be as young as 16-year-old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.