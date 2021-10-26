CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of Chicago police officers are expected to gather outside police headquarters to protest the vaccine mandate.
These officers refused to report their vaccination status, as required.
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara is encouraging any officers who are willing to go on no-pay status to show up at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave., go before human resources officials, and go on no-pay status.
Chicago Police confirmed Monday that 23 officers are on no pay status due to not putting their vaccine info in the portal. So far, 70% have complied and reported their vaccine status.
This leaves 3,735 officers in jeopardy of being disciplined or eventually fired.
A Cook County judge on Monday denied a request by the City of Chicago forbidding the head of the union representing rank-and-file Chicago police officers from defying a mandate requiring city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Catanzara is asking officers who have not reported their vaccination status to protest at 10 p.m.
