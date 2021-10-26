CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 exclusive:
Tens of thousands of people are still waiting for a call back from the Illinois Department of Employments Services (IDES) about their benefits.
It’s a problem CBS 2 has been tracking throughout the pandemic. A spike in the last month. The numbers show the backlog.
There are more than 39,000 numbers in the state's system. Those are people waiting for a callback for help. Around 16,000 of them are having passwords problems.
Those with problems logging in skyrocketed after the state launched a new security system called ILogin.
Last week, CBS 2's Tara Molina exposed how that problem is locking out people trying to get their benefits.