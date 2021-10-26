CHCIAGO (CBS)– The Mobile City Hall series continues at Piotrowski Park in Little Village Tuesday.
You can ask questions and buy dog licenses, parking permits, city stickers and apply for CityKey.
The final Mobile City Hall is Wednesday at Sauganash Park.
