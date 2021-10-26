DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is once again being recognized for its photogenic skyline.

It was just named second most popular skyline in the country. An online art gallery pulled data from social media to find which ones get the most love online.

The Second City came in at number two. New York City snagged the top spot. Neighboring Indiana had two places rank on the Wallethub list. Both are suburbs of Indianapolis: Carmel came in at number two and Zionsville ranked number six.

