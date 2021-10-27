CHICAGO (CBS) – Bedford Park police are looking for information to a shooting Wednesday.
Police said around 11:46 a.m., members of the Bedford Park Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 6400 block of West 65th Street. Upon arriving, responding officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot.
It's not clear how many offenders were involved as they fled the scene before officers arrived. Aid was given to the victim and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.
The Bedford Park Police Department is investigating this incident. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone who has information about this incident can contact the Bedford Park Police Department at 708-458-3388.