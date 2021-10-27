NEW YORK (CBS) — CBS 2 and Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris was in New York Wednesday night to accept the prestigious Radio Television Digital News Association national Edward R. Murrow Award the station won for overall excellence, and CBS 2 Investigator and main anchor Brad Edwards accepted a national Murrow Award for writing excellence.
They say journalism is a thankless business – if you’re not ruffling a few feathers, you’re not doing your job. Here at CBS 2, we investigate stories that bring change to laws and communities – and we are very proud that our dedication has earned us such prestigious honors.
For the overall excellence award, CBS 2 was recognized for its investigative work, including its long-running series on the Chicago Police Department officers raiding the homes of innocent residents. The station also submitted its coverage of widespread unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd. The entry also included Brad Edwards’ Getting Hosed series, exposing how the city charges residents for water they never used, Dorothy Tucker’s eviction stories and Dave Savini’s police body camera investigation “Left in the Dark”.
“We are honored with this incredible recognition,” CBS 2 Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris said when he announced the award in August. “As journalists, we have a duty to report on wrongdoing and tell the stories of our city. In doing so, we hope to improve our community and help Chicago become a better place to live. This award is a reflection of that commitment.”READ MORE: Investigators Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant
CBS 2 had won eight regional Murrow awards, qualifying the station for the national competition in those categories.
Edwards, CBS 2 Investigator and main anchor, won the national Murrow for writing excellence. The station submitted a composite of three of Edwards’ stories for that award, highlighting his storytelling agility, and ability to tap into the raw emotion — from seemingly humdrum issues, to matters of great societal concern.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Showers Coming Thursday
Edwards’ work has netted more than 100 awards – including 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, four of those at WBBM for Excellence in Writing – 2013, ‘19, ‘20 and ‘21. From 2003-2010, he won eight consecutive regional Emmy Awards for Best Writing. His exposé on Chicago’s broken water billing system – ‘Getting Hosed’ – won Emmy awards in 2019 and 2020, and the 2020 RTDNA / NEFE award for Personal Finance Reporting.