By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It turns cloudy Wednesday night as the low drops to 46.

The next weather system approaches from the southwest on Thursday, increasing clouds Wednesday night and rain chances through the following day.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 10.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Thursday is 56.

4:15 p.m. Thursday: 10.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The center of the storm will pass over Southern Illinois Thursday night. This track will set up a windy, wet pattern for us from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 10.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 2 Days: 10.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 55.

Gusty northeast wind flow Friday will generate high wave action. The system departs for a dry weekend.

7 Day Forecast: 10.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Halloween is looking nice.

