CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested after injuring an employee at Peet’s Coffee shop in the South Loop Wednesday morning.
Police said around 9:35 a.m. the offender was banging on the window of the shop located at 41 E. 8th St. before walking in and removing a tip jar. The male victim tried to stop the offender and the offender broke the jar on the victim's head.
The offender tried to flee but customers in the business helped hold the offender until responding officers arrived. According to a statement from Peet's Coffee, the offender was not an employee of the shop.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was also transported to Northwestern Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The shop is temporarily closed until further notice. Area Three Detectives were investigating.