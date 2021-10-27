CHICAGO (CBS) — Police raided a popular River North pizza restaurant on Wednesday morning, assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue with an unspecified criminal investigation, sources told CBS 2.
Chicago police officers and employees with the city’s building department were taking pictures inside the Parlor Pizza restaurant, 405 N. Dearborn.
READ MORE: Aldermen Opposed To City Worker Vaccine Mandate Seek Special City Council Meeting To Repeal It
HAPPENING NOW ⤵️
First on @cbschicago…
Parlor Pizza is tied to a state investigation with police and investigator presence at locations now.
Employees that showed up to work were turned away.
Closed by city’s Department of Buildings.
We continue to gather the latest. https://t.co/Ajwry7vbnW pic.twitter.com/oPa8dwkFla
— Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) October 27, 2021
Investigators were also at the restaurant’s Wicker Park location, 1824 W Division St.READ MORE: Suspect Awaits Extradition For 1992 Cold Case Murder of Helen Cardwell
Employees who showed up to work in River North are locked out and had no idea what was going on, CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported.
CBS 2 has reached out to the Illinois Department of Revenue and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection for comment.MORE NEWS: Grub Bug Treatment Will Delay Baseball And Softball Season At 2 Chicago Parks
Developing …