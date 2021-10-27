CHICAGO (CBS) — The Renée Crown Public Media Center in the North Park community was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a telephone threat.
The building at 5400 N. St. Louis Ave. houses WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT Radio.READ MORE: Investigators Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant
Police said at 6:31 p.m., someone made a telephone threat – prompting the evacuation of the building.READ MORE: 'John Doe' Who Accused Former Blackhawks Video Coach Brad Aldrich Of Sexual Abuse Identifies Himself As Kyle Beach
WTTW Senior Vice President for Marketing and Digital Media Anne Gleason confirmed the station received a phone threat and said police were notified, and added that “as of now, there has been no incident.” Gleason did not comment on whether the production of the evening news analysis program “Chicago Tonight” – which airs at 7 p.m. – was affected.
No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday, police said.MORE NEWS: CBS 2 Money Insiders: October 2021
Area Five detectives were investigating.