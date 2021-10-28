CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet weather pattern continues for your Friday morning commute.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Chicago from 9 a.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday. Cook County north of Chicago and Lake County are also under the advisory.READ MORE: Joel Quenneville Resigns As Florida Panthers Coach, Hours After Meeting With NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal
Expect numerous light showers, with moderate downpours possible through the first half of Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to start the day, then only rise into the mid-50s for the afternoon.
Northeast wind will gust at times to 35 to 40 miles per hour, especially along the lakeshore. Strong winds will increase wave heights to 10 to 11 feet.
READ MORE: Heather Mack, Oak Park Woman Convicted Of Helping Boyfriend Kill Her Mother, Released From Indonesian Prison
Some minor lakeshore flooding is possible, but no advisories are currently in effect.
Scattered showers continue through Friday night with lows in the low 50s. An isolated shower will be possible for the first half of Saturday, but most locations will remain dry for the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
For Halloween Sunday, expect a mostly sunny day with a breezy north wind. Highs will be in the mid-50s, falling to the mid to upper 40s for trick-or-treaters.
Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s and some freezing temperatures at night.
MORE NEWS: Judge To Rule By Monday On Chicago Police Union's Push To Stop Mayor Lori Lightfoot's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
-Tonight: Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain. Low of 52.
-Friday: Cloudy and windy. A 90% chance of rain. Northeast winds gusting to 35 to 40 mph. High of 55.
-Saturday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. High of 57.