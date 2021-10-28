CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation Thursday after police said she threatened two men with a sharp object, and then hijacked a delivery truck, along Devon Avenue in West Rogers Park.
Police said at 1:13 p.m., the 24-year-old woman took out an unspecified sharp object and threatened two men, ages 41 and 43, on the street in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue.READ MORE: Former Chicago Park District Supervisor Mauricio Ramirez Charged With Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Lifeguard
She then entered a nearby delivery truck and fled, only to be caught by police and placed into custody a few blocks away in the 6700 block of North Maplewood Avenue.READ MORE: Joel Quenneville Meets With NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal
The woman was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for a mental health evaluation.MORE NEWS: ‘Blaktober’ Virtual Food Festival Seeks To Bring Awareness To Black-Owned Restaurants
No injuries were reported.