CHICAGO (CBS) — We first told you about Sally’s Nuts one year ago; a beloved mother-daughter business that took off during the pandemic.

It turns out they’re doing so well, they’re finally​ having their formal “grand opening.”

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra shares their secret ingredient to success in Highland Park.

Sally’s Nuts is setting the stage for the big day.

“Our grand opening, 365 days later,” Kari Guhl said.

One year ago, the world looked a lot different, and so did their “nutty” business. As shops shuttered around them in 2020, Guhl and her mother, Sally Schoch, did the unthinkable, and opened their own store.

“I mean, it’s just another year; another year, and they go by so quickly,” Schoch said.

Since we last caught up with the duo, they’ve expanded the family biz in every way.

“We’ve got dessert boxes, nut boxes, we have boxes with a little everything in it,” Guhl said. “We’ve grown our one division of our business, where we supply grocery stores with our nuts. We had eight, now we have 58.”

“I keep pinching myself thinking ‘is this real?’” Schoch said.

But just like their treats, their journey is sweet and salty all at once. Their store is not immune to the most recent supply chain issues.

“From the jars that we use to put the nuts in, to the cleaners for the dishes, to the bread we use for the sandwiches; every single thing has run out,” Guhl said.

But they’ve never run out of backup plans, which Guhl chalks up to a hunger for innovation

“That first ingredient has to be love, and if you don’t have it, it won’t work,” she said.

Another year wiser, Schoch – now 87 – said her secret ingredient for keeping her mind and business sharp is an easy one

“It’s a simple recipe,” she said. “Just keep moving.”

Sally’s Nuts will hold their one-year “grand opening” next Saturday, Nov. 6.