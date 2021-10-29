CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s good news for the Chicago Bears: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson come off the COVID reserve list.
The bad news: Germain Ifedi goes on it and the Bears rule out their best defensive player as their coach remains sidelined.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports on a scrambled situation at Halas Hall.
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor remains in charge of Bears practice as Matt Nagy is still in the COVID protocol. Nagy said he may not know until Sunday morning if he can coach on Sunday or it'll be Tabor.
“We’ve been discussing throughout the week different scenarios so I can help him out as much as possible, some things he might not think of on gameday,” Nagy said. “There’s a feel to it as well. We have a nice little plan in place.”
With Robert Quinn returning and Akiem Hicks on track to play, the Bears can hopefully mitigate the loss of Khalil Mack who is out because of his ailing foot.
Nagy said they haven’t decided if they’ll put Mack on injured reserve. That would keep him out at least two more games.
Matt Nagy on when he'll know if he can coach Sunday: "I'll know on Sunday morning when Dre (Andre Tucker – Bears head trainer) tells me I'm on or off the (COVID) list."
He also wouldn't say if he has any symptoms. @cbschicago
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) October 29, 2021